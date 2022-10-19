Colts News: Should the Colts continue their no huddle approach?

Should The Colts Continue Their No-Huddle Approach? - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
REPORT: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is back in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.
Analyzing Alec Pierce's Game-Winning Touchdown vs Jaguars: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Alec Pierce was the hero this past Sunday, as he hauled in a 32-yard touchdown in the waning seconds of the game. Let's dive into the details of the play.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans
The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 7 AFC South game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Check it out below:
Colts owner Irsay says there's 'merit to remove' Snyder - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
Colts owner Irsay says there's 'merit to remove' Snyder
Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go.
Daniel Snyder: Colts Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to his removal
Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL owner to publicly say Daniel Snyder should be removed as Washington's owner.
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Drops 'Bombshell' on NFL's Plan for Daniel Snyder - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Jim Irsay resents how Daniel Snyder's misdeeds have "painted" NFL owners "incorrectly."
SUBSCRIPTION ONLY
Colts owner Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder: ‘I believe there’s merit to remove him as owner’ - The Athletic
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday he believes there’s “merit” to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, becoming the first of his peers to publicly call for an ouster.
“I just believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for, in the...
Colts: Why Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers rotate at cornerback
Rodgers has played 90 snaps to Facyson's 60 in the past three games, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the Colts still believe in Facyson.
Colts' Jim Irsay first NFL owner to condemn Washington's Daniel Snyder
With other NFL owners afraid to take on Washington's Daniel Snyder, the Colts' Jim Irsay stepped forward Tuesday, daring Snyder to do his worst.
COLTS MEDIA
This is the soundbite from Colts owner Jim Irsay on the Dan Snyder situation that EVERYONE is talking about.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2022
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/msTxrVwbkd
Hear from the bench after @AlecPierce called game pic.twitter.com/5um38cQUZa— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022
K-Mo is always on GO. pic.twitter.com/mD7P7xbs6k— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022
Career-high in catches and receiving yards…— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022
Don’t play with MPJ pic.twitter.com/oaAq3BBxP2
Yessir, AP called game. pic.twitter.com/Ct1ar0EogC— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022
THE SCEPTOR IS COMING TO INDY‼️ pic.twitter.com/xfueWW0mhm— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022
Loading comments...