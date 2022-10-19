Colts News: Should the Colts continue their no huddle approach?

Should The Colts Continue Their No-Huddle Approach? - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

REPORT: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is back in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Analyzing Alec Pierce's Game-Winning Touchdown vs Jaguars: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Alec Pierce was the hero this past Sunday, as he hauled in a 32-yard touchdown in the waning seconds of the game. Let's dive into the details of the play.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 7 AFC South game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Check it out below:

Colts owner Irsay says there's 'merit to remove' Snyder - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Colts owner Irsay says there's 'merit to remove' Snyder

Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go.

Daniel Snyder: Colts Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to his removal

Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL owner to publicly say Daniel Snyder should be removed as Washington's owner.

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Drops 'Bombshell' on NFL's Plan for Daniel Snyder - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Jim Irsay resents how Daniel Snyder's misdeeds have "painted" NFL owners "incorrectly."

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder: ‘I believe there’s merit to remove him as owner’ - The Athletic

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday he believes there’s “merit” to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, becoming the first of his peers to publicly call for an ouster.

“I just believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for, in the...

Colts: Why Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers rotate at cornerback

Rodgers has played 90 snaps to Facyson's 60 in the past three games, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the Colts still believe in Facyson.

Colts' Jim Irsay first NFL owner to condemn Washington's Daniel Snyder

With other NFL owners afraid to take on Washington's Daniel Snyder, the Colts' Jim Irsay stepped forward Tuesday, daring Snyder to do his worst.

COLTS MEDIA

This is the soundbite from Colts owner Jim Irsay on the Dan Snyder situation that EVERYONE is talking about.



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/msTxrVwbkd — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 18, 2022

Hear from the bench after @AlecPierce called game pic.twitter.com/5um38cQUZa — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022

K-Mo is always on GO. pic.twitter.com/mD7P7xbs6k — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022

Career-high in catches and receiving yards…



Don’t play with MPJ pic.twitter.com/oaAq3BBxP2 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2022