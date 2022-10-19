Homage brings back the high-demand vintage-inspired Colts Starter jacket

Through the years, SB Nation has had numerous partnerships with various sports apparel and memorabilia manufacturers and distributors. Homage may well be the best of the bunch, at least over the last few years. There are more marketable designs and offerings for Colts fans at Homage than I have seen in any one location outside the Colts Pro Shop.

Having grown up in the eighties and nineties, I experienced the heart of the Starter jacket and coat phenomenon that swept through the U.S. I recall having Start coats at school for the Boston Celtics (Larry Bird), Indiana Hoosiers, and Indianapolis Colts. It has been incredible to see Starter bring back such an iconic look through its partnership with Homage.

Last year, when this jacket was released, most sizes sold out quickly. For much of the last year, only a handful of them remained in stock at all. This changes today.

Homage is re-releasing the Starter Colts jacket for 2022 as we’re heading into the colder part of the football season. This is a holiday gift idea for ANYONE who loves the Colts. The vintage look is in no matter the age group, and fans in their thirties and forties will get nostalgic having a jacket like this back in the closet. I plan to add one to my collection this year after missing out last season.

While the hype around the Starter jacket deserves a ton of attention, not everyone will appreciate the style or the price tag. Fair enough, if a Colts gift for the holiday is on your list, consider some of the following styles that are equally as intriguing - or so, these are also on my list.

