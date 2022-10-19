Auditing the Colts Team Needs: The Offense is Alive after All

Auditing the Colts Team Needs

The Colts added their first divisional win of the season after try number 4, in week six against the Jaguars. This week the Offense came to life, putting up over 20 points for the first time since last Christmas in Arizona, beating the Jaguars 34 to 27. All of this brings us to week four of "Auditing the Colts' Team Needs." To check out the previous installment, click HERE.

Each week I will be ranking the team's needs via positional groups. From 1, the largest need, down through the team's most established and proven position groups. I will also highlight two that stood out from the past game and discuss where the positions stand, good or bad.

The present and future are being considered when making these rankings. Each week the play of the position groups can result in a move up or down on the team needs list.

Team Needs:

Right Guard (Last Week: 1) Center (Last Week: 6) Left Tackle (Last Week: 5) Quarterback (Last Week: 2) Punter/Kicker (Last Week: 3) Wide Reciever (Last Week: 4) Right Tackle (Last Week: 8) Edge Rusher (Last Week: 9) Tight End (Last Week: 7) Cornerback (Last Week: 10) Safety (Last Week: 11) Linebacker (Last Week: 12) Interior Defensive Line (Last Week: 13) Left Guard (Last Week: 14) Running Back (Last Week: 15)

Wide Receiver

There hasn't been a position group discussed more throughout the offseason (and now the season) as often as the Wide Receivers. The front office decided to roll with the young guys this year, as the starters from day one have been Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Alec Pierce. It's been an up-and-down ride so far, but this past Sunday the trio put together their best group performance combining for 23 catches, 240 yards, and 2 touchdowns. When all are healthy, this trio complements each other perfectly, and all have made big plays for Matt Ryan this season.

The WR who truly will make or break this group this season is rookie Alec Pierce, who has put together back-to-back excellent performances to add to an already-impressive rookie campaign. The most exciting trait Pierce has demonstrated is his versatility as a WR. His ability to play as the Z, X, or Y gives the team multiple options and is the biggest reason I believe his snap count needs to skyrocket. As an exclamation mark on his recent play, Alec Pierce called game Sunday by catching the game-winning TD.

The #Colts Matt Ryan-Alec Pierce game winning touchdown via NFL Filmspic.twitter.com/Knh9ABojaB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2022

Cornerback

Possibly the highest-caliber free agent signing in the Ballard era, Stephon Gilmore, has lived up to the hype so far this season. “Gilly” has shown that he is still among the top-tier corners in this league. Kenny Moore is the next most notable corner in the group. Unfortunately, Moore began the 2022 season well below his standard and frankly played like a below-average corner. However, in the past three weeks, we've seen a massive change in his play, looking more like the Kenny of 2021, whose play earned a pro bowl selection.

The starter alongside Moore and Gilmore has been a combination of Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers. Rotating both in wouldn't be an issue if Rodgers were the clear starter out of the two; so far this year, that has not been the case. Facyson has out-snapped Rodgers on defense 190 to 114 on the year. The difference between the two's play has been night and day. As anytime Facyson's name has been called, it seems to be following a mistake he's made. Conversely, Rodgers has a knack for making a big play anytime he's on the field whether it's on defense or special teams. The time has come for Rodgers to be the starting outside corner opposite Gilmore and for Facyson to only be used as a rotational piece when any of the 3 starters needs a breather.