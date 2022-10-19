Stampede Blue’s Week 7 NFL Game Picks

The Colts are coming off their best game of the season yet, as they defeated the Jaguars at home in a game where the offense finally came alive. Still, Indy has a tough matchup in front of them, facing the Titans that are coming off a bye-week, and are currently + 2.5 underdogs. The moneyline for this matchup is at - 140 in favour of the Titans, one of the closest lines in the NFL this week. For updated lines, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, the standings at the top remain pretty much the same, with Luke holding on to the lead. Sherpa and Destin are slowly but surely creeping up, so keep an eye out for them.

Now to the weekly challenges, I made a mistake last week and thought that the 49ers were going up against the Chiefs, as I was looking at this week’s games. Because I am an honest man, I will just take that as a loss on my side and a win for you guys. As JT was inactive, making that poll invalid, you are now in the lead at 9-5, while I am a point behind at 8-6.

Poll Will JT get over 100 yards (if active)? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will the Colts manage to upset the Titans away from home? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Colts’ rookie get a touchdown against the Titans? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

My picks for this week are Yes - No - No. See you all next week!