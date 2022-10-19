Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 7 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee missed practice today due to a concussion. Coutee took a big hit to the head on Sunday and was forced to exit the game. Coutee is in the league’s concussion protocol and Head Coach Frank Reich told the media earlier in the week that Coutee will likely miss this weeks game due to the concussion.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, center Ryan Kelly and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue all missed practice today due to a rest day. Gilmore, Kelly and Ngakoue have all missed practice time this year due to a variety of small lingering injuries therefore it appears the team is giving them veteran rest days off from practice to lighten the load and reduce the risk of injury moving forward.

Defensive end Kwity Paye missed practice today due to an ankle injury. Paye injured his ankle in week 6 against the Broncos, Head Coach Frank Reich has previously told the media today that Paye is week to week with the injury. Paye is unlikely to practice or play again this week due to the ankle injury.

Tight end Kylen Granson was limited at practice today due to a neck injury. Granson is a new injury on the teams injury report. He has been a growing part of the Colts offense and has been consistently impressive every week. Hopefully Granson can progress through the week and play Sunday, he is definitely one to keep an eye on this week.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was limited today at practice with concussion, nose and back injuries. Leonard missed the teams last two games due to the mentioned injuries but appears to be making progress enough to practice although it was limited. Leonard will be a huge get for the defense if he can return this week. Leonard will be one to monitor closely this week.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle against the Titans in week 4 which caused him to miss two games. Taylor was questionable for the Colts game last week but ultimately ended up missing the game. Taylor is a huge part of the Colts offense and hopefully they can get him back this week.

Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and running backs Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Deon Jackson (quad) were all full participants at practice today. Blackmon was active for last Sundayls game but did not play any snaps. Hines was questionable going into the game but ruled inactive pre-game.