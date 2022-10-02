How to watch Colts vs. Titans in Week 4

If this hasn’t been the most “Colts” start to a season, I don’t know if I have ever seen one. A tie against the team that will likely compete for the top overall spot in the 2023 NFL Draft, a loss against a Jaguars team that everyone assumed would bring the very best of a Colts team searching for revenge after getting bounced out of the playoff picture in Duval, and a win against one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. 1-1-1 Something about that feels disgusting. And yet, that record is just enough to feel like the Colts have avoided total disaster.

A home game against the Tennessee Titans gives the Colts a shot at not only scratching their way to a winning record in the first quarter of the season but also a shot at moving into first place in the AFC South - if the Jaguars lose to the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia. What a weird twist that would be, right?

The Titans and Colts have had similar early-season issues. Neither team has had the hot start some may have predicted, and both are fighting to stay in the early-season running. A loss for Tennesse would mean an 0-1 start in the division and even could push them to last in the AFC South if the Texans beat a bruised Chargers team at home. Similarly, a Colts loss would put them in a hole in the division with no wins, a tie, and two losses.

NFL schedulers were a little crazy this year with the AFC South, but this is a must-win scenario for both franchises, and only one will come out on top.

Or they could tie...

Game Time

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: FOX

Play-by-play: Adam Amin

Color analyst: Mark Schlereth

Sideline Reporter: Kristina Pink

TV Streaming Options

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

Odds

Referee Assignment

Scott Novak

