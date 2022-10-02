 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 4 Game Day Thread: Colts vs Titans

By Lucktastic
/ new

It's time for a matchup against the team everyone thought the Colts would be battling for the AFC South title this season. It appears the Jags might be the bigger competition this year, as I predicted in the offseason.

Give me a second. Messed up my shoulder from patting myself on the back so hard.

Anyway, I'm going to go with the Colts in this one (shocker). They'll move to 2-1-1 as they continue the march to 15-1-1. The game will be close until late in the third when Shaq takes away the ball and the Titans' souls. 24-10 sounds just about right. JT has a couple of scores, and Pittman gets the other. Fantasy owners around the world rejoice... except for Henry owners. Colts hold him under 100 yards with no TDs.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...