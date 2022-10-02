Week 4 Second Half Game Day Thread: Colts vs Titans

On to the second half. Let's get that first (full) division win.
More From Stampede Blue
- Colts OG Will Fries Warms Up With First-Team Offense—Potential Change in Starting O-Line
- Week 4 Game Day Thread: Colts vs Titans
- Colts’ Injury Report, Week 4: Julian Blackmon, Dallas Flowers, Sam Ehlinger Among Those Inactive
- Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Expected to Make 2022 Debut on Sunday Against Titans
- DraftKings Sportsbook has Colts as 3.5-point home favorites vs. Titans
- Colts News: So far, Jonathan Taylor and Colts’ run game not up to standard
Loading comments...