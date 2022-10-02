Colts News: So far, Jonathan Taylor and Colts’ run game not up to standard

Colts' run game not living up to high standards thus far in 2022

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts running game has yet to measure up to it’s own lofty standards through the first three games of the 2022 season.

Shaq Leonard appears likely to return for Colts' matchup with Titans

Shaquille Leonard is listed as questionable for the Colts week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Tennessee Titans in Week 4 - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

While Derrick Henry is always a threat when these two teams face off, offensive line play takes center stage in this AFC South matchup.

Rookie Rodney Thomas II Likely to Make First Career Start vs Titans - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Rookie seventh round pick Rodney Thomas II is likely to make his first career start at free safety against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

Titans, Colts look to get star RBs Henry, Taylor on track - Tennessee Titans Blog- ESPN

The league's last two rushing champs look to get back to their standards as the two AFC South teams are set to face each other in Week 4.

Game Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 4

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts' AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Titans vs Colts Fantasy Football Worksheet, Week 4 | Sharp Football

Every fantasy football nugget you need to know for the Week 4 Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon matchup.

Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts have everything to gain as the rival Tennessee Titans come to town on Sunday. After their first win, the Colts very much need a division win.

Colts' All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is questionable to play vs. Titans

The Colts have a chance to get All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard back this week, as he's listed as questionable to play against the Titans.

Colts Rule Out Safety Julian Blackmon For Week 4 vs. Tennessee Titans, LB Shaquille Leonard Questionable

The Colts will face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts news: Rodney Thomas swat of Patrick Mahomes helps beat Chiefs

Colts seventh-round rookie safety Rodney Thomas II was supposed to be the type of player Patrick Mahomes melts with his arm. He wasn't.

Colts look to reverse recent history against Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Tennessee has four of the last five meetings against the Colts and three in a row at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis has a clear mandate from owner Jim Irsay to

Colts: Rookie Jelani Woods has the motivation to match this moment

Woods, who grew up caring for his brother in a tight-knit family, has made every move in his career with the NFL in mind.

