Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Expected to Make 2022 Debut on Sunday Against Titans

After recovering from offseason back surgery, it appears that Indianapolis Colts 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will make his 2022 debut in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans this afternoon after all:

#Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard basically confirms via IG that he’ll make his season debut today against the Titans.



“Bout that time to punch that clock #maniac”



We’ll get official word when inactives are announced at 11:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RQ9iJqax4d — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 2, 2022

While Leonard may be on a ‘pitch count,’ as he looks to regain his conditioning and to better ease his surgically repaired back into game day action, his return should be a welcome addition to a Colts defense that is looking to slow down Titans star running back Derrick Henry.

Leonard’s debut comes in a critical clash for the Colts too. Even though the Titans have also struggled to start the season at 1-2, they’re still the 2x reigning AFC South Champions, and the Colts were swept by their divisional rivals last season.

For the Colts, this matchup is a bit personal, after the Titans have gotten the better of them recently—especially with Indianapolis needs to protecting its home field and win this one if it’s serious about reclaiming the AFC South crown to ultimately end the season.

Having the Maniac back in the second level of their defense—and now starting at the ‘Mike’, should bring much needed energy, range, and playmaking to a rejuvenated Colts unit.