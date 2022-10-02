 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts OG Will Fries Warms Up With First-Team Offense—Potential Change in Starting O-Line

There could be a much needed change along the Colts starting offensive line at right guard.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts second-year offensive guard Will Fries is warming up with the first-team offense ahead of Sunday’s pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans—meaning there could be a change along the starting offensive line today:

Colts’ third-year offensive lineman Danny Pinter has struggled to begin the season at his new position of starting right guard after three starts—after he played well in limited action, only at starting center in relief of Ryan Kelly last season.

Pinter looked to show a lack of playing strength and leverage at guard (and was susceptible to a good bull rush) and may be much better suited at center at the pro level.

Originally selected by the Colts in the 7th round of last year’s NFL Draft out of Penn State, the 6’6”, 309 pound Fries brings much more size/length and hopefully added strength to an Indianapolis offensive line that has collectively struggled—even outside of Pinter’s play.

This will be Fries’ first career NFL start if he indeed gets the call at right guard.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...