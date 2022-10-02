Colts Podcast: Indy drops to 1-2-1 as the Titans and Derrick Henry hold on

Through 4 games, the Colts are an absolutely enigma. Matt Ryan has now fumbled the ball and absurd 10 times. The offensive line - the “strength” of the team - has been dreadful. Teams they should have beat were a tie and a loss. They beat the Chiefs.

Trying to figure out this Colts team right now is impossible. The offense looked better in this game and yet they lost because the running game was putrid. We cover all of this and more on the postgame podcast. Topics include:

The overall good game from Ryan and why it has some promise for the future, so long as he can get the fumbles under control

Danny Pinter benched for Will Fries - did it make a difference?

Jonathan Taylor and his lack of confidence the last few games

The emergence of a lot of different receiving options, including the great game from Mo Allie-Cox

The rough first half but dominant second half for the defense

The short week and why the Colts may be missing two star players because of it

So much more

