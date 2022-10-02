Colts vs Titans Week 4 Post Game Wrap

After every Colts game, yours truly posts a 5-7 minute video talking about why the team won or lost and who they play next. The Colts lost a home Division game by giving up 24 points in the first half and then spent the second half trying to crawl back into it. Fortunately for the team, the only major injury appears to be to Shaquille Leonard (concussion) and I expect he won’t play this Thursday night in Denver. Again, the Colts have a short week this week and play in Denver! Enjoy the rest of the games this week! Ask yourself why teams can gameplan to shut down our run game and our #1 WR but we are unable to return the favor. Why do the Colts come out flat so often? The answer is coaching.