Opening NFL odds Week 5 - Colts are 3-point dogs for Thursday Night Football in Denver

The Indianapolis Colts have made it a habit to start games poorly through four weeks. The reasons are varied, and head coach Frank Reich often takes the blame. If we’re being totally honest, there are many reasons Reich has struggled to get his team off to fast starts, none more important than trying to get a new quarterback acclimated to his offense at the start of each of his seasons in Indianapolis. Still, in this league, there is no patience for excuses. You find a way to win games, or you find yourself a new job.

Whether Reich is coaching in his final season in Indianapolis likely comes down to how his team recovers from another slow start. If they can find their footing in Denver and ride that momentum into back-to-back AFC South games, they’ll find their way back to the top of the AFC South. The NFL is an odd world and winning cures all.

At this point, the Denver Broncos are a team with similar ambitions and in a similar situation. They brought in Russell Wilson to lead them deep into the playoffs and to compete for the honor of representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. So far, the results are mixed. Wilson has had his struggles getting acclimated to a new team and offense.

Both teams have plenty of talent on their respective rosters, but neither has been able to put it together. It isn’t surprising then that oddsmakers call this one right down the middle. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Broncos as 3-point favorites. In betting parlance, the oddsmakers see this as neither team having an advantage. The rule is that typically the home team gets three points by playing at home.

Keep an eye on the lines as the week progresses, with key injuries likely moving the spread. Shaquille Leonard appears unlikely to get through concussion protocol for a Thursday Night game, and Jonathan Taylor is dealing with a toe and high ankle issue that could also impact his availability.

