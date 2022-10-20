Colts News: Return for Shaquille Leonard up in the air

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Return For Shaquille Leonard Up In The Air

Here are the takeaways from the Colts first practice of the week in getting ready for the Titans.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard

Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months.

Colts Notebook: Run defense braces for big test | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

After surrendering 245 rushing yards against the Jaguars on Sunday, the Colts prepare for Derrick Henry and the Titans.

Colts' offense still evolving | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Matt Ryan jokingly offered the triple-option as the Colts' next offensive evolution Wednesday. One thing seems certain, Indianapolis will keep tinkering with its attack in an attempt to keep defenses

Alec Pierce Proving To Be Reliable, Explosive Target For Matt Ryan

Honestly, the best play in the Colts offensive playbook right now is throwing the ball downfield in the direction of Alec Pierce.

Matt Ryan on Alec Pierce: ‘I think he’s probably exceeded expectations’

The game-winning touchdown Sunday against Jacksonville was Alec Pierce’s first NFL touchdown.

Ryan Review: Indianapolis Colts’ QB Shines in Win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Matt Ryan proved he can still get the job done when protected in leading the Indianapolis Colts to a come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger on backup role: 'One step closer to opportunity'

Sam Ehlinger on Nick Foles, who he replaced as Colts backup QB: 'Our relationship hasn't changed one bit.'

How Colts’ Grover Stewart has evolved into one of NFL’s top game-wreckers - The Athletic

He was a little-known talent out of D-II Albany State, but the nose tackle has become one of the NFL's toughest players to stop one-on-one.

Colts Super Bowl punter Hunter Smith a regenerative farmer in Zionsville.

15 years after winning a Super Bowl with the Colts, Hunter Smith is a farmer, wrangling beasts that put an offensive lineman's size to shame.

