AFC South Roundup: Week 6

Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

Score this Week: Won 34-27 vs. Jaguars

Biggest win for the Colts this season yet, as they managed to come back and beat the Jaguars at home in what was a key divisional game. Matt Ryan finally showcased what he is able to do, throwing for over 300 yards and 3 scores, third running back Deon Jackson had himself a career day, Frank Reich once again showed his creative genius, and the Colts are now in the division lead.

Injury Report

Looking Ahead: @Titans

Tough matchup for the Colts as they are going up against a Titans team coming off their bye week, while also playing away from home. I would not expect much this Sunday, and would be pleasantly surprised if the Colts manage to escape Nashville with the win.

Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Score this Week: Bye

The Titans had their bye week last Sunday.

Injury Report

#Titans Wednesday Injury Report



Of note:

- Tennessee has been helped in a big way by their early bye, this might be the shortest we see this list all season

- Davis MUST be back. Absolutely have to have him.

- #Colts are all kinds of banged up… will monitor all week pic.twitter.com/5toGj0jvNB — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) October 19, 2022

Looking Ahead: vs. Colts

Great chance for the Titans to show that their bounceback was for real, and that they are still a legitimate threat in the AFC Conference. A win here would put the Titans firmly in the driver’s seat of the AFC South, as they enter their toughest stretch of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Score this Week: Lost 27-34 @Colts

Third consecutive loss for the Jaguars, who dropped a game they were really close to winning. Trevor Lawrence once again struggled, as big explosive running plays carried the offense on Sunday, while the defense could not stop the Colts quick-hitting, no-huddle offense, as Ryan torched their secondary all day long, and much to the disgust of rookie Travon Walker, who called him a “sitting duck”, they did not get a single sack.

Injury Report

Wednesday Injury Report

Looking Ahead: vs. Giants

The Jaguars will face the red-hot Giants, riding high on the back of MVP candidate Saquon Barkley. The Giants’ 5-1 record is a bit deceiving, as they have not been nearly as dominant as their win number indicates, so regression is to be expected from the G-Men, though hopefully it does not happen this Sunday.

Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Score this Week: Bye

The Texans had their bye week last Sunday.

Injury Report

Looking Ahead: @Raiders

The Texans’ defense has surprised me this season, as even despite the lack of top tier talent, they are really well coached by Lovie Smith, and are just a tough nut to crack. The Raiders are coming off a bye week, and probably looking to show that their poor 1-4 start was just a mirage. Davante Adams vs. Derek Stingley Jr. is must-see T.V.