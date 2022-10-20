Saints at Cardinals Week 7 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

After two of the most boring football games I have ever witnessed back-to-back on Thursday Night Football, we have a matchup on our hands that at least on paper promises to be much more entertaining as the Saints face the Cardinals. The spread is currently 2.5 points in favor of the Cardinals, as Vegas likes their odds playing at home and with the return of DeAndre Hopkins. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Saints were on the wrong end of a miraculous comeback once again, as the Bengals scored 10 consecutive points in the final 4 minutes of the game, capped off by a 60-yard touchdown by Joe Burrow (former LSU) to Ja’Mar Chase (also former LSU). The Saints can seemingly conjure offensive firepower out from nowhere, and their defense is not that bad, so they make a dangerous opponent to whatever team has to face them.

The Cardinals have been one of the biggest disappointments this season, and their woes continued against the Seahawks. Kyler Murray and the offense scored just 3 points on the opening drive, before being blanked the rest of the game (the Cardinals’ other score came on a fumble recovery in the endzone). This team seems broken right now, Murray is just not looking like the superstar quarterback he was last season, the running game is in shambles, and Hopkins could not return at a better time as the receiving core lost Marquise Brown at least for a month.

Most of the staff are going with the Cardinals on this one, except for Shepherd, Denton, and Aziz, who are going with the upset, and are expecting the Cards’ woes to continue.