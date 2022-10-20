Colts Injury Report: 8 Starters Return To Full Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 7 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, center Ryan Kelly and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue were all full participants at practice today. Gilmore, Kelly and Ngakoue missed practice yesterday due to a veteran rest day to help manage the practice load and reduce injury risk.

Defensive end Kwity Paye continues to miss practice with an ankle injury. Paye is almost a lock to miss the Titans game on Sunday as he recovers from an ankle sprain. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis will likely replace Paye again on the starting defensive line.

Kylen Granson was a full participant at practice today after being limited with a neck injury yesterday. Granson being able to practice fully today gives me a great shot at being able to play on Sunday unless he has a set back.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant today at practice after being limited yesterday with concussion, nose and back injuries. Leonard managing a full practice today further increases his chances of playing Sunday. Leonard has only managed to participate in one game this year and he had to leave that through injury. Getting him back will be a huge get for a defense which is already playing very well.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was a fully participant at practice today after being limited yesterday with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle a few weeks ago and has missed two games because of the injury. Taylor being a full participant bodes well for his game day status on Sunday. Adding Taylor to the Colts offense which is coming off it’s best outing is a huge plus going into a divisional rival game against the Tennessee Titans.

Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and running back Deon Jackson (quad) continued to be full participants at practice today. It looks like Blackmon should be full go for Sunday. Hines has one step left in the concussion protocol to pass through and him practising fully bodes well for his chances to play Sunday too.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart missed practice today due to a rest day. Stewart is likely being rested due to his play time load and will be back practising tomorrow.