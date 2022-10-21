Colts Madden-style player ratings - Week 7

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan — 84 (+2)
Nick Foles — 74
Sam Ehlinger — 67
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 97
Nyheim Hines — 80
Deon Jackson — 67 (+2)
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 89 (+2)
Alec Pierce — 76 (+2)
Ashton Dulin — 69
Parris Campbell — 69
Michael Strachan — 67
Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox — 84
Jelani Woods — 73 (+1)
Kylen Granson — 71 (+2)
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 96
Braden Smith — 81
Ryan Kelly — 77 (+1)
Bernhard Raimann — 68
Dennis Kelly — 68 (+2)
Danny Pinter — 66
Matt Pryor — 65 (-1)
Will Fries — 64
Wesley French — 62
Luke Tenuta - 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 96 (+1)
Grover Stewart — 92
Yannick Ngakoue — 84
Kwity Paye — 80
Tyquan Lewis — 76 (+2)
Dayo Odeyingbo — 73
Ben Banogu — 69
Eric Johnson — 68
Byron Cowart — 67
Ifeadi Odenigbo — 67
Linebackers
Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97
Bobby Okereke — 82
E.J. Speed — 76 (+2)
Zaire Franklin — 74
Jojo Domann — 64
Grant Stuard — 62
Secondary
Stephon Gilmore — 93
Kenny Moore III — 83 (-2)
Isaiah Rodgers — 77
Julian Blackmon — 76 (-1)
Rodney Thomas II — 75 (+2)
Nick Cross — 73
Rodney McCleod — 73
Brandon Facyson — 68 (-2)
Dallis Flowers — 63
Tony Brown — 63
Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Luke Rhodes — 86
Matt Haack — 82
Chase McLaughlin — 80 (+1)
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Mover
Michael Pittman Jr
Pittman had the best game of his career as the Colts used him on a ton of crossing and drag routes, where he thrived. It showed his versatility as a receiver as it showed he can be dominant as a YAC style receiver as much as a pure possession style guy. Pittman Jr is unquestionably a #1 receiver in this league and is continuing his rise; next stop is being considered one of the 10 best receivers in the league.
Biggest Dropper
Brandon Facyson
Facyson gets picked on and struggles when he’s on the field. The Colts finally took him off the field and replaced him with Isaiah Rodgers and the unit was immediately better for it. He’s allowed a passer rating of over 100 this season and doesn’t offer much in terms of run support. He is one of the lowest ranked defender on the team according to various analytics websites.
