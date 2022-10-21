Colts Madden-style player ratings - Week 7

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 84 (+2)

Nick Foles — 74

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 97

Nyheim Hines — 80

Deon Jackson — 67 (+2)

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 89 (+2)

Alec Pierce — 76 (+2)

Ashton Dulin — 69

Parris Campbell — 69

Michael Strachan — 67

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 84

Jelani Woods — 73 (+1)

Kylen Granson — 71 (+2)

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 96

Braden Smith — 81

Ryan Kelly — 77 (+1)

Bernhard Raimann — 68

Dennis Kelly — 68 (+2)

Danny Pinter — 66

Matt Pryor — 65 (-1)

Will Fries — 64

Wesley French — 62

Luke Tenuta - 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 96 (+1)

Grover Stewart — 92

Yannick Ngakoue — 84

Kwity Paye — 80

Tyquan Lewis — 76 (+2)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 73

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 67

Ifeadi Odenigbo — 67

Linebackers

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97

Bobby Okereke — 82

E.J. Speed — 76 (+2)

Zaire Franklin — 74

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 93

Kenny Moore III — 83 (-2)

Isaiah Rodgers — 77

Julian Blackmon — 76 (-1)

Rodney Thomas II — 75 (+2)

Nick Cross — 73

Rodney McCleod — 73

Brandon Facyson — 68 (-2)

Dallis Flowers — 63

Tony Brown — 63

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 86

Matt Haack — 82

Chase McLaughlin — 80 (+1)

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Michael Pittman Jr

Pittman had the best game of his career as the Colts used him on a ton of crossing and drag routes, where he thrived. It showed his versatility as a receiver as it showed he can be dominant as a YAC style receiver as much as a pure possession style guy. Pittman Jr is unquestionably a #1 receiver in this league and is continuing his rise; next stop is being considered one of the 10 best receivers in the league.

Biggest Dropper

Brandon Facyson

Facyson gets picked on and struggles when he’s on the field. The Colts finally took him off the field and replaced him with Isaiah Rodgers and the unit was immediately better for it. He’s allowed a passer rating of over 100 this season and doesn’t offer much in terms of run support. He is one of the lowest ranked defender on the team according to various analytics websites.