Colts News: Colts hope to re-integrate Jonathan Taylor into rising offense

Colts hope to re-integrate Taylor into rising offense | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
There's optimism Jonathan Taylor can return after a two-week absence Sunday against the Titans.
Welcome back, JT? Colts’ Jonathan Taylor ‘feeling good’ | Fox 59
INDIANAPOLIS – Nyheim Hines’ serenade might have been a tad off key, but struck an optimistic chord. Welcome back, JT. Welcome back, JT. Jonathan Taylor didn’t sing along, but neither did he pan Hines’ refrain. “Definitely welcome back,’’ he said Thursday afternoon. Taylor has missed the last two games after spraining his right ankle in […]
Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Fully Participates, Hopes 'Things Keep Trending In The Right Direction'
For the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Taylor fully participated in practice on Thursday.
Colts Notebook: Campbell's confidence continues to soar | Sports | kokomotribune.com
Parris Campbell is playing on 84% of the offensive snaps, and he's averaging a career-high 5.6 yards after the catch, repaying the faith the Colts have shown in him throughout
Colts Mailbag: Week 7 vs. Titans And Impact On AFC Playoffs, Sorting Out Questions At Safety, Linebacker And Running Back
The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 7 with questions on the importance of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, and if next-man-up standouts Deon Jackson, Rodney Thomas II and Zaire Franklin will continue to have roles when Jonathan Taylor/Nyheim Hin
Matt Ryan Snubbed Twice This Week, Including QB Index - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the rise in the latest QB Index from NFL.com, but is he high enough?
Ehlinger on relationship with Foles, promotion to Colts no. 2 quarterback - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
Promotion to backup QB hasn’t changed Sam Ehlinger’s approach
Colts backup Sam Ehlinger’s approach
Colts Trade? Frank Reich Reveals Message to Nick Foles Following Demotion - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
The Indianapolis Colts shuffled their quarterback depth chart with Sam Ehlinger being promoted to backup over Nick Foles.
Colts news: Why rookie WR Alec Pierce will have higher snap count
Pierce has played roughly two-thirds of the snaps in the last two games, and it's likely that share will rise, considering the plays he's making.
COLTS MEDIA
Ladies & gentlemen...@ChuckPaganoNFL CAN GRIDDY #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QsY8wG4KQd— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 20, 2022
@mikegesicki here you go,Mike! glad to help @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/1B3qpA7tmX— Chuck Pagano (@ChuckPaganoNFL) October 20, 2022
#Colts Jonathan Taylor returned to practice yesterday. Will he play this Sunday? He hopes so. Head to https://t.co/33Ugb8Kcl4 for plenty of #INDvsTEN via insiders @JoelAErickson & @NateAtkins_ ---> https://t.co/446GfpVJYe pic.twitter.com/qNnNIsUSl4— Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) October 20, 2022
Cut. It. Loose.@M_Ryan02 & @AlecPierce analyze Pierce’s first career TD catch. pic.twitter.com/UC9UUMuTL4— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 20, 2022
