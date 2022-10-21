Colts News: Colts hope to re-integrate Jonathan Taylor into rising offense

Colts hope to re-integrate Taylor into rising offense | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

There's optimism Jonathan Taylor can return after a two-week absence Sunday against the Titans.

Welcome back, JT? Colts’ Jonathan Taylor ‘feeling good’ | Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS – Nyheim Hines’ serenade might have been a tad off key, but struck an optimistic chord. Welcome back, JT. Welcome back, JT. Jonathan Taylor didn’t sing along, but neither did he pan Hines’ refrain. “Definitely welcome back,’’ he said Thursday afternoon. Taylor has missed the last two games after spraining his right ankle in […]

Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Fully Participates, Hopes 'Things Keep Trending In The Right Direction'

For the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Taylor fully participated in practice on Thursday.

Colts Notebook: Campbell's confidence continues to soar | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Parris Campbell is playing on 84% of the offensive snaps, and he's averaging a career-high 5.6 yards after the catch, repaying the faith the Colts have shown in him throughout

Colts Mailbag: Week 7 vs. Titans And Impact On AFC Playoffs, Sorting Out Questions At Safety, Linebacker And Running Back

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 7 with questions on the importance of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, and if next-man-up standouts Deon Jackson, Rodney Thomas II and Zaire Franklin will continue to have roles when Jonathan Taylor/Nyheim Hin

Matt Ryan Snubbed Twice This Week, Including QB Index - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the rise in the latest QB Index from NFL.com, but is he high enough?

Ehlinger on relationship with Foles, promotion to Colts no. 2 quarterback - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Promotion to backup QB hasn’t changed Sam Ehlinger’s approach

Colts backup Sam Ehlinger’s approach

Colts Trade? Frank Reich Reveals Message to Nick Foles Following Demotion - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts shuffled their quarterback depth chart with Sam Ehlinger being promoted to backup over Nick Foles.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts news: Why rookie WR Alec Pierce will have higher snap count

Pierce has played roughly two-thirds of the snaps in the last two games, and it's likely that share will rise, considering the plays he's making.

COLTS MEDIA