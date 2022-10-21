Colts Injury Report: DE Paye, LB Leonard, WR Coutee and LB Domann Ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 7 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee has been ruled OUT with a concussion for Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans. Coutee was concussed against the Jaguars and although he managed a full practice today doesn’t appear to have passed through the leagues concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans. Paye injured his ankle against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and has been unable to practice or play since. Paye is set to miss his second game due to the ankle injury. With Paye unable to play Sunday expect defensive end Tyquan Lewis to continue to replace him in the starting line up.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled OUT with concussion, nose and back injuries for Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans. Leonard has passed through the concussion protocol but the team has decided against playing him on Sunday to give him more time to get back to 100% health. With Leonard unable to play Sunday then expect Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed to continue to replace him in the starting line up.

Linebacker Jojo Domann has been ruled OUT with an abdomen injury for Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans. Domann is a key special teamer for the Colts. With the team relatively healthy across the board he should be able to be replaced in the starting special teams line up within the 53 man roster.

The Colts are going into Sunday with the healthiest offensive personnel they’ve had since the beginning of the season and will have both running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines back from injury too.