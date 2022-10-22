Report: Colts’ RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines to Play Sunday vs. Titans

After missing the last two games against the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars with separate injuries, running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are returning to the starting lineup Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans.

As expected, Taylor will be the starter, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

JT is off the injury report and will start Sunday. https://t.co/GN3M3VxmY9 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 21, 2022

Having both Taylor and Hines back in the starting lineup is massive for the Colts, as the offense looks to continue trending in the right direction after a 34-point, 434-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

Although Taylor hasn’t had the same success on the ground through his four starts this season with only 328 rushing yards, an average of 4.0 YPC, and one touchdown, he’s shown on more than one occasion that he can help carry Indianapolis’ offense and take over a game at any given point.

Taylor last played in Week 4 against Tennessee, where he had the worst performance of his young career and only rushed for a total of 42 yards on 20 rushing attempts. This time around, however, Indy’s offensive line will look slightly different.

Perhaps the Colts’ new-look offensive line of Dennis Kelly at LT, Quenton Nelson at LG, Ryan Kelly at C, Matt Pryor at RG, and Braden Smith at RT can help create more rushing lanes for the All-Pro running back, which in turn help create more of a balanced passing attack as well.

Let’s also not overlook the return of Hines, who provides another weapon for quarterback Matt Ryan and the offense.

Hines, similar to Taylor, hasn’t found much success on the ground early, but the dynamic playmaker does have 118 receiving yards and has lined up at slot receiver a couple of times this season as well.

The Colts are looking to improve to 4-2-1 on the season and be in first place in the AFC South, and having two of their most dynamic offensive playmakers back on the field could help them accomplish their goal Sunday.