Colts Podcast: Will Indy take the lead in the AFC South this weekend?

The Colts season has been a roller coaster thus far. New QB Matt Ryan has had moments of greatness (4 4th quarter comebacks already) and moments of insanity (the fumbles!!) while the offense line has been playing rotating chairs. It all came together last week with both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out and Indianapolis may finally be figuring out what their offense should look like this year.

We talk about this and their matchup against the Titans on our latest preview podcast. Topics include:

The critical injuries on the Titans offensive line and at wide receiver and what it may mean for their offense this week

The Colts offense getting back Taylor and Hines and why the team should flip the script and use the pass to setup the run

What’s going on with Shaquille Leonard?

The Colts up and down defense and why there’s still a lot to like about this unit

The frustrating tendency of this coaching staff to insist on playing guys like Matt Pryor and Brandon Facyson when there are other options available

Predictions for the game

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher