5 Questions with Music City Miracles: Are the Titans any good?

Our Indianapolis Colts are on the road this weekend to take on the Tennessee Titans. Knowing this day was coming, I sat down with Jimmy Morris of Music City Miracles, SB Nation’s Titans blog. Jimmy can be found on Twitter @jmorrisMCM. We swapped questions about both the Colts and the Titans and what follows is what I learned about this week’s enemy. You can check out the answers I gave to Jimmy’s questions here!

CS- From the outside looking in it seems somewhat concerning that the only win the Titans have this season against a team with a winning record came against the Indianapolis Colts, (a team who tied with the Texans and got shut out by the Jags) are Titans fans concerned or am I looking too hard at early strength of schedule?

JM- The concern has been how the offense has played - particularly in the 2nd half of games. They finally scored a touchdown in the second half against the Commanders after going the three games before that without scoring in the 2nd half. They have to get that figured out if they are going to win many more games this season. Hopefully, they did some shuffling on the offensive line during the break because that group hasn’t been good - especially since Taylor Lewan went down.

CS- Who is someone, on offense or defense that has been unexpectedly good for the Titans this season?

JM- I guess you would have to say RB Dontrell Hilliard here. He is the third down back and has been a threat in the receiving game this season. He leads the team in touchdown receptions with three. It’s not a good thing for the Titans that he leads them in TD receptions, but that is where they are currently.

There haven’t really been any other pleasant surprises to this point, unfortunately.

Note: I knew the answer to this question before I asked it, I just wanted to hear it.

CS- DraftKings has Derrick Henry’s yardage over/under at 89.5 yards. After rushing for more than 120 yards in week four are you definitely betting the over this week?

JM- I’ll take the over for sure. Henry has gotten stronger with each week. You can see he is getting back in the flow from the foot injury that sidelined him for most of the season last year. The offense always runs through him, but with the shaky receiver group and an offensive line that cannot pass protect, Henry is going to have to carry this team.

CS- How much of an advantage do you believe the Titans have coming off of a bye for a divisional game that could have huge implications at the end of the season?

JM- The advantage they have is getting a few guys back who have been banged up. Bud Dupree hasn’t played since he got hurt in the week 4 game between these two teams. He is a big key to their ability to get pressure on the quarterback and he should be back. Nate Davis missed the week 5 game with the Commanders with a foot injury. He looks to be ready to go. Kyle Philips hasn’t been the same since he injured his shoulder in week 1. Another week should have him ready to go.

CS- What is your prediction for this weekend's game?

JM- I think the Titans win a tight game 24-17 on a late Derrick Henry touchdown run.

Final Thoughts of the Week

So far it hasn’t been that pretty for the Colts, but they have managed to win three of their last four games. If they want a shot at the postseason this year, it has to start with a win in Tennessee this weekend. Time will tell if they’re up to the task.

Big thanks to Jimmy Morris of Music City Miracles for making this article possible. I would wish the Titans and their fans good luck throughout the remainder of the season, but I try not to lie, especially not in articles.

Go Colts.