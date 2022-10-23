Colts vs. Titans: How to watch Week 7 matchup

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts travel down I-65 to Nashville for a rematch with the Tennessee Titans. This will be the fifth AFC South game the Colts have played in 2022, and it's Week 7. Every game the Colts play over the next ten weeks, with one bye sprinkled in, will be outside the division. It isn’t until Week 18 that the Colts have a chance to right the wrong that was the Week 1 tie in Houston.

What’s more, the Nashville game will either push the Titans further into an early AFC South lead, or it will flip the division in favor of the Colts. How it’s remotely possible that Indianapolis could manage to lead the division after the horrific start to the season — which was laced with fans booing at home games and chatter rising to fire the head coach, GM, or both — is stunning. I suppose it’s only in the AFC South.

On paper, a win for the Colts would put the Titans in a tough spot. Objectively, it appears Tennessee faces a tougher stretch of games in the coming weeks, potentially allowing the Colts to establish some separation. Colts fans know deep holes are difficult to dig out, even when mid-season runs make it all seem possible.

On the other hand, eleven weeks remain in the season following Sunday’s game. The winner on Sunday will only boast a 1.5-game advantage. It’s way too soon to crown anyone. No matter. There is little doubt that both teams have to consider this game as potentially the most important to winning a possible AFC South Championship.

Here’s how to watch or listen.

Game Time

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23, 2022

Location

Nissan Stadium

1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213

Capacity: 69,143

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Color analyst: James Lofton

Sideline Reporter: Don Bell

TV Streaming Options

Paramount+ - Subscription Required

NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the and Colts.com. Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only). NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

The Colts are listed as 2.5-point dogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Ron Torbert

