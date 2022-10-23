Week 7 Game Day Thread: Colts at Titans

This week isn't do or die, since it's so early in the season. The Titans also have possibly the toughest schedule in the league over the next two months, so this game might not end up mattering much in the grand scheme of things.

All that said, winning today would be a huge lift for this Colts team that has finally started to find itself on offense. It would be nice to get to see Leonard play again, but we all do get to see the return of JT and Hines.

This should be a good game, like it always seems to be with these two teams. My bold predictions:

-Henry is held under 100 rushing yards

-JT gets 120+ total yards and a TD

-Pierce catches another TD pass

-Colts win 31-20