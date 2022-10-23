Colts News: With Matt Ryan, are the Colts evolving into a pass-first offense?

With Matt Ryan at controls, are Colts a pass-first offense? - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The Colts need to do whatever they can to spark a stagnant offense, and so far that's meant veering from their run-first mentality.

Colts have a pair of nemeses to defeat Sunday in Nashville | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Colts must defeat their own worst tendencies Sunday in addition to battling a Titans team that has won four straight in the rivalry and five of the last six

Colts play Sunday against Titans: Will Shaq play?

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium: *Kickoff: 1 p.m. *Broadcast: CBS4. *Spread: Titans by 2½. *History lesson, Part I: It’s win or buck history for the Colts. They’ve never won the AFC South or earned a wild-card playoff spot with a losing division record. In fact, the […]

Colts Notebook: Indy shows extra caution with returning Leonard | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Shaquille Leonard cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday. But Colts head coach Frank Reich said the team is doing "the right thing" by the giving linebacker -- who also suffered

Shaq Leonard is out of Colts’ game at Titans

Shaq Leonard is out of Colts’ game at Titans

Colts Rule Out DE Kwity Paye For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Colts head coach Frank Reich also provided an update on running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

Colts Elevate WRs Ethan Fernea, Dezmon Patmon To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus ranked the Indianapolis Colts offensive line the worst in the NFL heading into the Jacksonville Jaguars game.

COLTS MEDIA

#ForTheShoe & #Titans faceoff in a divisional matchup this week. @DariusJButler shows how the Colts O have utilized different passing concepts to create favorable matchups for their big-bodied TEs in the red zone vs zone and man coverage.@gregcosell | @PlaybooKFoley | @__bbell pic.twitter.com/dfBiHPvqLH — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) October 22, 2022