Colts’ Injury Report, Week 7: Shaq Leonard, Keke Coutee, Kwity Paye Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Among those inactive include quarterback Nick Foles, center Wesley French, linebacker Shaq Leonard, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker JoJo Doman, wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive end Kwity Paye.

Despite practicing all week, linebacker Shaq Leonard will miss another game as he continues to recover from a few different injuries. Even though the All-Pro linebacker did clear concussion protocol, the team is wanting to take things slow and make sure Leonard feels 100%.

Linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin could see more snaps in the absence of Leonard. Both Speed and Franklin have performed well when called upon this season and have made plays in key moments at times this season.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee, one of Indy’s better special teams contributors, is also out as he remains in the team’s concussion protocol. Perhaps running back Nyheim Hines, who’s back in the starting lineup and has experience returning punts before, sees some time in the absence of Coutee.

Defensive end Kwity Paye is still dealing with an ankle injury and is also inactive, Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis, both of whom have shown flashes at times this season, could split reps in place of Paye.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was promoted to the QB2 spot behind Matt Ryan, remains in that role as quarterback Nick Foles will be inactive for a second straight game.

The winner of Sunday’s matchup will take the lead in the AFC South race. Indianapolis (3-2-1) is looking to win its third straight game, while Tennessee (3-2) is coming off a bye and is looking to win a second straight game.