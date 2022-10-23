Week 7 Post Game Wrap

Hey everybody! After every Colts game, I make a 5-7 minute video quickly reacting to the latest game. This week, the Colts lost to the Titans 19-10 on the road and are now 3-3-1 on the season. Next week, the Colts host the Commanders at 4:25pm in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Commanders beat the Packers today with Taylor Heinicke out of Old Dominion at QB (Carson Wentz is out with a fractured finger on his throwing hand). Are the Colts terrible? Are the Titans in for a bumpy ride the next 7 games? The Colts aren’t all the way back just yet, right? Is Frank Reich on his way out? If not him, then Chris Strausser for sure, right? All I know is however much Matt Pryor is paying to get to play, I’ll double it. We’ll double it, I mean. Anyway, I’m rambling. Enjoy the rest of the games!