Colts News: Quiet return for Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans NFL

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, the All-Pro running back managed 58 yards on 10 rushes and 27 yards on a career-high seven receptions in the Colts’ 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Nissan Stadium.

Colts: Jonathan Taylor's light snap count part of 'planned rotation'

Taylor sat out at least one series near the end of the first half because of a planned rotation to give Colts' skill players more rest.

5 Things Learned: Colts Prove To Be Just Another Team In Lowly AFC South

Sunday made it 5 straight Colts (3-3-1) losses to the Titans (4-2) as costly Matt Ryan turnovers doomed the Colts for yet another game this season.

NFL Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

On any other Sunday, the defense did more than enough for the Colts to end their four-game losing streak to the Titans and grab sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

Colts' offense crumbles again in loss to rival Titans | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Matt Ryan was sacked three times, and the Colts turned the ball over three times as the team's long-running woes continued in a 19-10 loss against the Titans on Sunday.

Colts WR Parris Campbell logged yet another TD to go with career-best 10 receptions Sunday vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell logged a career-best 10 receptions on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, finishing with 70 receiving yards and hauling in a touchdown for a second straight game. He has 23 targets, 17 receptions, 127 rece

Colts: What are the Colts odds of making the playoffs

The Colts odds of making the playoffs are better than you think, except for a reason you already know.

Colts Notebook: Offense continues searching for answers | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Colts thought they'd found a solution to their offensive woes last week. After Sunday's loss in Nashville, it's back to the drawing board.

After Loss To Titans, Colts Know Offense Must Be Better, But Also Know 2022 Season Isn't Close To Over

The Colts took accountability for their 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, but also emphasized how much time is left in 2022 to correct their mistakes with a heightened sense of urgency.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Kravitz: Colts should put Matt Ryan on notice; one more stinker and he’s done - The Athletic

The Colts, featuring a quarterbacking corpse on his last legs, are a wretched offensive football team and have been all season.

How Frank Reich’s offense’s flaws again doom Colts against Titans - The Athletic

Indy is an inconsistent football team that's been pretty consistent at one thing: finding ways to lose games.

Rexrode: Titans tougher and smarter – that’s why they own the Colts - The Athletic

Coach Mike Vrabel praises QB Ryan Tannehill and others for playing after being injured. The Titans have won five straight against the Colts.

Colts vs. Titans: Loss, last 4 years, are from going cheap at QB

From the Jacoby Brissett band-aid to bargain finds like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, Colts keep going cheap at QB. You see the results.

Colts vs. Titans: 10 thoughts on AFC South matchup

The Indianapolis Colts lose a game that could have lifted their AFC playoff hopes. IndyStar's Nate Atkins offers his observations on the Week 7 game.

Colts vs. Titans: Matt Ryan costs Colts a chance to lead AFC South

Matt Ryan has overcome stretches of poor play by stepping up in the fourth quarter. It didn't happen Sunday with the AFC South lead on the line