Colts’ Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 7 @Titans

Matt Pryor vs. Jeffery Simmons (L)

Another week, another abysmal showing by Matt Pryor, who is not playable either at left tackle or at right guard. Simmons and Autry feasted on the matchup against Pryor one-on-one, and if it was not that the Titans were constantly running stunts at him as he time and time again failed to pick them up. Pryor just cannot be starting for a team with playoff aspirations, especially one with a quarterback with no mobility at all.

DeForest Buckner vs. Dillon Radunz (T)

In the end, Titans’ right guard Nate Davis was not able to play because of an injury, and Dillon Radunz filled in his place. Buckner had a solid game, but it was fellow IDL Grover Stewart who stole the spotlight on Sunday. In the pass-rushing department, I thought Buckner had a productive outing, getting what seemed like consistent pressure on Tannehill. Keep in mind the Titans usually don’t call long developing plays that give defenses a chance to get the sack, and Buckner was probably much more concerned with stopping the run.

Colts’ Run D vs. Derrick Henry (T)

The Colts’ defense more than did their job on Sunday, as they did not allow a single touchdown. The run defense was really solid, despite allowing Henry to run for over 100 yards, “The King” did need 30 attempts to do so. Grover Stewart has emerged into a legitimate All-Pro caliber defensive lineman, and what he does against the run is just a joy to watch.

MPJ / Alec Pierce vs. Kristian Fulton / Roger McCreary (L)

Not a great game for the Colts’ young receiving duo, as it was Parris Campbell who was the most productive receiver on Sunday. Michael Pittman was not having a bad game, but a crucial fumble late in the 4th quarter when the Colts still had a (really slim) chance of making a comeback erased it all. Pierce was kept quiet by the Titans’ secondary, posting 3 catches for 37 yards.

Yannick Ngakoue vs. Dennis Daley (T)

Ngakoue got a sack near the end of the first half on a play where he abused Daley one-on-one, but other than that it was a quiet game for the pass-rusher, as the Titans recorded a mere 20 passing attempts. Ngakoue actually recorded one of his lowest snap shares of the season at 68%, as Cowart, Williams, and Odenigbo ate a bit into his playing time probably because they are bigger and better suited to stop Henry.