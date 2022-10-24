Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 7 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts now find themselves with a 3-3-1 record seven weeks through the 2022 season after coming up short against the Tennessee Titans 19-10 on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key contributors:

Despite another inconsistent performance from the Colts’ offense, there are a few players who deserve some recognition. Wide receiver Parris Campbell was excellent for the Colts Sunday, setting new career-highs in both receptions (10) and receiving yards (70) while scoring a touchdown for a second consecutive week.

Running back Jonathan Taylor also had 85 total yards (58 rushing, 27 receiving) in his first game back since suffering an ankle injury back in Week 4. The Colts appeared to find some success on the ground, and Taylor showed flashes of what he could do with help from the offensive line.

Defense:

Key contributors:

Defensively, the Colts deserve a ton of credit. They held Tennessee’s offense, which came into Sunday’s game as one of the league’s top red zone scorers, to no touchdowns and only four field goals.

Indianapolis’ pass rush also sacked Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill twice and made him uncomfortable for much of the afternoon. Additionally, Tannehill was also held to just 132 passing yards, the second-lowest for the veteran quarterback this season.

It should also be noted that tight end Austin Hooper led Tennessee in both receptions (3) and receiving yards (56 yards). The next closest in receptions and yards was wideout Cody Hollister with two grabs for 32 yards.