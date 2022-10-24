Matt Ryan Stat Tracker: Week 7

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

For those of you new to this, I will publish key QB stats each week judging how well the Colts passing game performed. Yes, O-Line, receivers, and play-calling impact these numbers but they are primarily QB measures. I will probably modify the charts throughout the season. ﻿Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view)

HOW WELL?

Well, I guess this will be the last Matt Ryan stat tracker. And it’s a bad one.

Ryan’s success rate wasn’t terrible, but the picks absolutely destroyed any value he had on the day. He had the 3rd lowest EPA per dropback of any QB this week.

His 18-game trends show that he is not improving. He faced the same issues in Indy that he had in Atlanta (poor O-line, limited receivers), so I guess that shouldn’t be a surprise.

HOW FAR?

Regardless of a high completion rate, his attempts were the shortest in the league with the 2nd shortest YAC. That’s not a good combo.

TO WHO?

When Paris Campbell wins the day, you know you had a bad day.

HOW ACCURATE?

His accuracy was again good, but the impact of that was lost with bad yardage efficiency.

HOW FAST?

Time to throw has never been an issue with Ryan, although, for the length of his attempts, he held that ball a tick longer than other QBs.

TO WHERE?

No deep attempts. Patchy success on the right side.

DASHBOARD

The Monday Night game hasn’t happened yet and I can’t get the KC-SF game to load in my data, so these comparisons are out of only 24 teams.

Mouseover for definitions: opd , edp , arsr , ttt , adot , 20+ , cmp% , cpoe , ay/c , yac , yacoe , ypa , pr% , ta% , scr% , sk% , aa% , ny/d , to% , 1st% , td% , rze , orze , 20+e , psr , epa/d

Week 7 was a lot like week 6 in that it was a pass-first offense with mostly short throws (3rd edp, 24th adot). Similarly, Ryan was accurate again with a high completion rate (6th cmp, 8th cpoe).

The difference this week was that those passes did not gain many yards after the catch (23rd YAC), so yardage efficiency was bad (22nd ypa). Add to that 3 sacks (10th sk%) and that did nothing to improve net yards per drop-back (22nd ny/d).

With bad net yardage, it is tough to move the chains and Ryan logged the 22nd-ranked conversion rate (1st%). On top of that, he once again became turnover prone with the 4th highest turnover rate, which absolutely tanked his epa efficiency (22nd epa/d).