Patriots vs. Bears Monday Night Football Week 7: Picks and Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the Bears (+ 320) visit the Patriots (- 390) in New England. This is one of the highest spreads this week, as the Patriots are currently 8.5 point favourites, as Vegas is not expecting this one to be a close matchup. For updated lines please visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Bears are coming off a snoozefest 7-12 loss against the Washington Commanders at home, as they fell to 2-4. Their offense is somehow even more boring to watch than the Colts, but at least they have an entertaining quarterback in Justin Fields. Their defense is still really good, as they held Carson Wentz and the Commanders to just 214 total net yards and 2-11 on third downs, it’s just that the offense could not get any sort of traction.

The Patriots, led by Bailey Zappe, shocked a ton of people and managed to dominate the Browns, coming away with a 38-15 win. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson looks legit, and they have some very decent weapons in the passing game. Couple that with sound defense and excellent coaching and you got yourself a football team that is bound to win some games.

The MNF matchup is once again unanimous, as all the staff is going with the Patriots on this one instead of our former defensive coordinator’s new team.