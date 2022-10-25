Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Ehlinger is QB 1

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you, Colts Nation. Joining Destin today in replace of Rashaad is James Boyd of the Athletic and Jake Cadiente, aka ColtsGuy505, on Twitter.

Today’s topics include:

The Loss at Tennessee.

Matt Ryan has been benched, and it is officially Ehlinger SZN!

What does this move mean for the pass catchers?

And More!

