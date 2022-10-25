Colts News: Matt Ryan timeline from Colts QB to bench

Matt Ryan timeline from Colts QB to bench from Irsay, Reich, Ballard

What the Colts brass has said about the 37-year-old quarterback from the time he was acquired to the time he was benched:

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way

The Colts will start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback for the remainder of the season, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

Reich: Sam Ehlinger to replace Matt Ryan as Colts' starting QB - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Colts promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, replacing Matt Ryan

Colts coach Frank Reich says Sam Ehlinger is replacing Matt Ryan at quarterback. Ryan has a shoulder injury but that's not the reason for the change.

Colts Matt Ryan injury: What a Grade 2 shoulder separation means

Ryan suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation in Sunday's game and was benched in favor for Sam Ehlinger

Why the Colts benched Matt Ryan, and what's next

Ryan's turnovers and lack of mobility were vulnerabilities behind a struggling offensive line, and the Colts are now turning to the unproven Sam Ehlinger.

Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger The New Starting Quarterback

Sam Ehlinger will be the new starting quarterback for the Colts, with the plan of him doing that for the remainder of the 2022 season.

NFL: Indianapolis Colts bench Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS – Wherever the Indianapolis Colts go from here, they’ll follow Sam Ehlinger’s lead. Listen to Frank Reich. “Yes, right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season,’’ he said Monday. The dramatic lineup change – a second-year quarterback with zero passes on his resume replacing a […]

Colts turn to Ehlinger at QB, bench Ryan | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday the team is elevating Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback with the expectation of the 24-year-old leading the team the remainder of the

Hits And Misses: Grover Stewart Putting Together Pro Bowl Season

What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-3-1) dropping their 5th straight game to the Titans?

What would it cost the Colts to release quarterback Matt Ryan?

A look at the details of the contract for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan

Frank Reich Explains Colts' Starting Quarterback Change To Sam Ehlinger From Matt Ryan

Reich announced on Monday Ehlinger will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback vs. Washington Commanders, Head Coach Frank Reich Announces

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday.

What Colts Scouts Saw In Sixth Round NFL Draft Pick Sam Ehlinger

Colts area scout Anthony Coughlan and assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening discuss what they saw in quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the team's sixth round pick (No. 218 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 7

The Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans, 19-10, on Sunday to fall to 3-3-1 on the season.

Colts vs. Titans: Receivers say key to fixing offense is trusting them

The Colts' offense hasn't been able to dink and dunk down the field with Matt Ryan, receivers want chance to make plays

Rivals Colts, Titans have swapped places in the AFC South - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

Sloppy play by the offense, including a pick-six, sealed another Indy loss to Tennessee.

4 Players The Colts Should Trade Away by the Trade Deadline - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Colts appear to be starting a rebuild, as they announced second-year QB Sam Ehlinger as the starter going forward. Which veterans should the team move to kick off this retool/rebuild?

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Why the Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger over Matt Ryan for the rest of the season - The Athletic

The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback.

Sam Ehlinger will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders, coach Frank Reich announced Monday, and the plan “as of now” is for him to start for the rest of the season. Current starter Matt Ryan has a grade 2 shoulder...

Why was Matt Ryan benched? Inside Colts’ decision to start Sam Ehlinger - The Athletic

This wasn't what Indy's brain trust envisioned when they acquired the veteran QB, but they decided a change was needed.

Kravitz: Colts owner Jim Irsay pulls plug on Matt Ryan; are Chris Ballard, Frank Reich next? - The Athletic

There will be a new QB behind center for the Colts next year. The question is, who — besides Jim Irsay — will select him?

Colts vs. Titans: Matt Ryan's mistakes are hurting the Colts

Ryan has now turned it over 12 times in the first seven games, as many times as Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz had in full seasons under Reich.

Sam Ehlinger replaces Matt Ryan as Colts QB carousel hits crescendo

Sam Ehlinger is Colts' new QB because a lot of people failed at their jobs: Starter Matt Ryan, GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich, owner Jim Irsay.

Insider: Colts bench QB Ryan for Sam Ehlinger

The Colts have made a change at quarterback, benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. Insider Nate Atkins breaks the situation down.

COLTS MEDIA

"This is Sam Ehlinger's team." @WISH_TV Colts Insider @zkeefer on the *two* ways the team could have handled Matt Ryan's benching:pic.twitter.com/VZtDM3Krb3 — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 25, 2022

It's safe to say this season hasn't gone as expected for many #Colts fans @ChuckPaganoNFL breaks down what benching Matt Ryan means for the rest of the season and what Sam Ehlinger could bring at QB#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/rbGHdLzZPN — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 24, 2022