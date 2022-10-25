The Coltist #40 AKA the Sam Ehlinger Episode

I’ll be really honest, things have looked bleak for the Colts for a few weeks now and the best thing the Colts could have done was Pass the Torch to a second year QB that’s been in this system for two years to see if he can score more than 10 points in a game and maybe attempt more than one pass over 20 yards in a game (as evidenced by Next Gen Stats during our podcast). The Colts are interesting again. Instead of being in QB Hell, they’re back firmly in purgatory, in a wait-and-see scenario. I’d rather be here. Thanks for listening to us!