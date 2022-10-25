Colts’ Stat of the Game: Week 7 @Titans

The Simple: Matt Ryan averages 5.52 yards per attempt, JT averages 5.8 yards per carry. Ryan got 44 passing attempts, Taylor got just 10 carries.

The offense was again holding the team back on Sunday, as we witnessed another disasterclass by the unit led by Frank Reich and Matt Ryan, and it was apparently the final straw, as Sam Ehlinger will be the quarterback against the Commanders. A number that is baffling to me, is that Matt Ryan finished the game averaging 5.52 yards per attempt, his lowest this season by a wide margin, while Taylor averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and looked healthy and ready to carry the offense. This was a one possesion game most of the time, so it is just inexplicable why Ryan got the amount of passing attempts he got, and why Taylor got just 10 carries.

The Complicated: Colts once again lose the turnover battle, Ryan averages lowest ADoT in the NFL this week at 4.30, Matt Pryor once again allows 5 pressures, Odenigbo gets 3 pressures on just 11 pass rushing snaps, Matt Haack averages 35.2 yards per punt. Indy’s offense once again held under 21 points.

As has been the case the last 6 meetings between them, the Colts lost the turnover battle against the Titans. On Sunday it was 3-1, as Ryan threw two very ugly interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and MPJ had a bad fumble late in the 4th quarter. Indy now has a -7 turnover differential this year, a far cry from the +14 that was second in the NFL last year, and the +10 that was also second in 2020.

Ryan’s arm already looked shot even before the hit that resulted in his injury, and he averaged the lowest depth of target in the NFL this week. The Colts’ receivers are not YAC specialists, so it was just a poor fit overall to scheme things that way.

Another Sunday, another terrible performance by Matt Pryor, who allowed 5 pressures and was once again the weak link in the offense. Our very own Chris Shepherd wrote an amazing article on potential trade targets for the Colts that I strongly recommend filled with options that could improve the line.

Ifeadi Odenigbo (Not to be confused with Dayo Odeyingbo) has been the Colts’ most efficient pass-rusher this season, and he continued that trend with 3 total pressures on just 11 pass rushing snaps. This year, Odenigbo has 10 total pressures on a mere 60 pass rushing snaps, an underrated pickup by Chris Ballard who has been a key contributor for the unit.

What the heck was wrong with Matt Haack on Sunday?!? He just seemingly forgot how to punt, averaging a mere 35.2 yards per punt and kicking several stinkers that put the Titans in solid field position. If there was no injury involved, Haack needs to be gone as soon as possible, one cannot excuse such a crappy performance by a punter.

Indy’s offense has now been held under 21 points for the 6th time in 7 games this season, by far the worst start by a Frank Reich led offense. The Colts now have the third worst scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just 16.1 PPG.