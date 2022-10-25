Colts Stock Report: Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of a big win in Week 6 having beaten an AFC South rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts came up against another AFC South rival team who were sitting a top of the division in the Tennessee Titans, who were sitting at 3-2 and coming off a bye week. There were some strong showings during the 19-10 loss, and a few poor ones, as well.

Stock Up:

Parris Campbell was most definitely the Colts best offensive player in the field on Sunday. Campbell has excelled the last two weeks with the offense focusing on short quick passing routes which are his bread and butter. Campbell saw career highs in targets and receptions managing 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown from 12 targets. With Campbell in a contract year it’s a huge opportunity for him to show the team why he’s deserves to be re-signed and on Sunday he definitely did that.

Grover Stewart was a beast all day against the Titans rushing attack. He was all over the backfield all game and was the main reason the Colts kept Henry under 100 yards rushing and 3.5 yards a carry, until the last drive. Stewart had a historic day where he produced 12 tackles with 7 being solo tackles, this was a career high for him but also was the most by a Colts defensive tackle since at least 1994. This was also the most tackles by a defensive tackle in a game in the NFL this season. Stewart is having a Pro Bowl/All Pro year and showing each week why he’s one of the best nose tackles in the league.

Jonathan Taylor in his first game back after missing two due to an ankle injury was back to his best. He was limited to only 10 carries in the game as part of a planned running back rotation but he still managed 58 yards rushing off those 10 carries. He also added 27 yards receiving too. Taylor bring back healthy and looking his usual quick self is exactly what a struggling Colts offense needs.

Stock Down:

Matt Ryan had another game on Sunday which he will surely look back on with regret. The offense had another abysmal showing and Ryan was dead centre of it all. Ryan threw two poor interceptions and could only manage to lead the team to 10 points all game. His two interceptions led to 10 points for the Titans and Sunday was his fourth game this season with multiple turnovers. The offensive line did not help Ryan out at all but he needs to take his share of the blame for a putrid offensive performance.

The offensive line once again proved it was nowhere near where it should be in terms of performances. Matt Ryan was hit 10 times during the game and sacked 3 times but there was also constant pressure on Ryan all game. The offensive line boasts three players in the top 5 highest paid for their respective positions; Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith who are all playing well below their salaries and previous years performances. One of the biggest reasons the Colts offense is struggling is the offensive line playing so poorly.

Matt Haack’s punting performance on Sunday was one of the worst Colts fans have seen in years. The Colts got to witness back to back punting clinicians in Pat McAfee and Rigoberto Sanchez and even though Haack started off his Colts career well enough Sunday was horrific. 4 out of his 5 punts landed outside the 20 yard line and the only punt that didn’t ended as a touchback. On Sunday Haack averaged 35.2 yards per punt. The Colts are used to having a punter who is great at flipping field position when needed, Haack helped the Titans more than his own team on Sunday.