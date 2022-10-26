Colts Reacts Survey: Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) were just swept by their divisional rival, Tennessee Titans (-2) this past weekend and now host the Washington Commanders (+2.5) on Sunday afternoon.

It’s not the starting quarterback matchup that anyone expected to begin the season, as it’ll be newly promoted Colts starter Sam Ehlinger against the Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke.

So much for that Carson Wentz revenge game.

Demoted veteran starter Matt Ryan (shoulder) may have found a way to play—had he not just been benched, but instead, it’ll be the 2nd-year quarterback Ehlinger behind center.

We may have to hype up Dan Snyder versus Jim Irsay instead from the owners boxes.

How are you feeling, Colts fans?