Stampede Blue’s Week 8 NFL Game Picks

The Colts are coming off another tough loss against the rival Titans, and are now officially the little brothers in the AFC South. Reich now turned to backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger to try and turn the offense around, and even with a new quarterback starting at the helm the Colts (- 135) are 2.5 point favourites against the Commanders (+ 115) who will also be starting their backup quarterback. The O/U for points is the lowest for any matchup this week at 39.5, and I like the odds of Sam Ehlinger reaching the endzone. For updated lines please visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, I am now tied with Brett Mock for second place, while Schultheis remains in the lead.

Now to the weekly challenges, I went 2-1 last week and you guys went 0-3, meaning that I am back on top at 10-7 while you are now 9-8.

Poll Sam Ehlinger O/U 275 total yards Over

Under vote view results 0% Over (0 votes)

0% Under (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Does JT finally get a touchdown? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Does Sam Ehlinger win his debut game as the Colts’ starting quarterback? This poll is closed 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

My picks for this week are Over - Yes - Yes. See you all next week!