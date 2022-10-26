Colts Injury Report: CB Gilmore And DE Ngakoue Miss Practice While C Kelly Is Limited

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 8 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue missed practice today with their scheduled veteran rest days. Both will likely resume practicing tomorrow as they have done in previous weeks.

Defensive end Kwity Paye missed practice today with an ankle injury. Paye injured his ankle in week 6 against the Broncos and has missed both practice and the two games that have followed. Paye was seen by the media today during practice off to the side with a trainer which could mean he is closer to a return.

Quarterback Matt Ryan missed practice today with a right shoulder injury. Ryan was sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry in the game on Sunday and was visibly in discomfort afterwards. Ryan has since been benched by the team so was unlikely to play anyways and head coach Frank Reich has been non-comital about whether Ryan would be the teams back up when healthy.

Linebacker Grant Stuard missed practice today with a pectoral injury. Stuard injured his pec in the Titans game on Sunday and was forced to exit the game. Stuard was traded for by the Colts from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be a core special teamer, so him missing game time will be a big loss for the Colts on special teams.

Linebacker Jojo Domann was limited today with an abdomen injury. Domann who is a core special teamer for the Colts missed Sunday’s game against the Titans due to the injury. With Domann managing to practice today it looks like he could be available to contribute this weekend.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited at practice today with a knee injury. Kelly has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the year but the team had been giving him rest days like some of the other veterans in recent weeks. It’s interesting that he was limited today instead of having a rest day. Kelly will be one to monitor this week.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion) and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) were both full participants at practice today after missing Sundays game. Coutee was unable to pass through the league’s concussion protocol last week in time to play. Leonard was held out after he was outvoted by the coaches to ensure a full recovery from his recent back, nose and concussion injuries.