AFC South Roundup: Week 7

Tennessee Titans (4-2)

Score this Week: Won 19-10 vs. Colts

The Titans established their recent dominance over the Indianapolis Colts in an ugly, hard-fought 19-10 win, where the defense suffocated Matt Ryan all game long, and the offense did just enough to escape with the win and establish themselves firmly in the division lead.

Looking Ahead: @Texans

An accesible matchup for the Titans before they begin their toughest slate of the season. The Texans have proved they have some talent and are well-coached so they can be a handful for any team in the NFL, but the Titans should be able to beat them and move to 5-2.

Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1)

Score this Week: Lost 10-19 @Titans

Tough divisional loss for the Colts, and one that finally was enough for head-coach Frank Reich to decide to bench Matt Ryan in favour of backup Sam Ehlinger. The Colts’ offense has been among the most ineffective in the NFL, and they posted yet another stinker against the Titans. The defense was dominant once again on the brightside, not allowing a single touchdown.

Looking Ahead: vs. Commanders

Ehlinger versus Heinicke in what was the quarterback matchup everyone was expecting come Week 8. It will certainly be interesting to watch what Ehlinger is able to do, and if the Colts are able to start turning around their season.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

Score this Week: Lost 17-23 vs. Giants

The Jaguars hot start to the season cooled off as soon as it got going, as this week they lost to the New York Giants to drop to 2-5 and once again return to the cellar of the NFL. Quarterback Daniel Jones rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown, while Saquon added another game over 100 yards.

Looking Ahead: vs. Broncos

The Jags make the trip to London to face off against the struggling Broncos. It remains to be seen whether Wilson’s plane ride antics will help him be ready for the game, but overall this will be probably be a snoozefest.

Houston Texans (1-4-1)

Score this Week: Lost 20-38 @Raiders

The Texans were obliterated by Josh Jacobs, who rushed for almost 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. The game was much closer than final score indicates though, as the Texans were leading heading into the fourth quarter, before two touchdowns by Jacobs and a pick-six sealed the deal for the Raiders.

Looking Ahead: vs. Titans

The Texans will host the Titans who are on a four game winning streak, but might be missing starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill because of an ankle injury. If Tannehill is not ready to go and rookie quarterback Malik Willis has to start I like the Texans’ chances here a little bit more.