Ravens at Buccaneers Week 8 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

After finally getting an entertaining game of football on a Thursday, we have another exciting matchup on board tonight as the Ravens face the Bucs. This is expected to be a really close matchup as the spread is currently just 2 points in favour of the Bucs, as seemingly the homefield advantage is expected to be enough for them to beat the Ravens. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Ravens are coming off a much needed win against the Cleveland Browns. Lamar threw just 16 passes in the game, as it was the running game that led the Ravens’ offense, as the defense stifled Chubb and Brissett, holding the Browns’ offense to just 2-11 on third downs. In the end it was probably to close for comfort for the Ravens as they struggled against what certainly was an inferior opponent.

The Bucs are coming off a disappointing loss against the head-coachless Carolina Panthers, dropping them to 3-4 on the season. Brady threw the ball 49 times for just 290 yards, and he has not been looking good at all this season (might be regretting fighting with Gisele for this right?). Fournette is looking slow, and their defense got cooked by former Colts’ quarterback P.J. Walker and D’Onta Foreman, not particularly household names.

The SB Staff is mostly going with the Ravens on this one, other than Aziz who is picking Brady and the Bucs.