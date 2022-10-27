Colts Injury Report: CB, Gilmore, DW Ngakoue and C Kelly Return to Full Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 8 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue both returned to full participation at practice today. Both had missed practice yesterday due to a veteran rest day.

Defensive end Kwity Paye continued to miss practice today with an ankle injury. Paye continuing to miss practice with an ankle injury he picked up weeks ago does not bode well for his availability for Sunday. If Paye is unable to play then expect Tyquan Lewis to continue to fill in for him in the starting line up.

Linebacker Grant Stuard missed practice again today with a pectoral injury. Stuard unable to practice twice this week likely means he will be unavailable for Sunday. If Stuard can’t go then expect Jojo Domann, who was a full participant today after being limited yesterday, to fill in for him on special teams.

Quarterback Matt Ryan missed practice today with a right shoulder injury. Ryan is still nursing his shoulder injury he picked up against the Titans and will likely be ruled out for Sundays game with Nick Foles backing up new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Center Ryan Kelly returned to practicing fully today after being limited yesterday with a knee injury. Kelly being a full participant today bodes well for his availability for Sunday and hopefully can be part of a strong offensive line blocking for new quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee (concussion), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shoulder) and long snapper Luke Rhodes all continued to be full participants today at practice. While defensive tackle Grover Stewart was given a veteran rest day.