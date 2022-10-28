Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 8

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan — 79 (-5)
Nick Foles — 74
Sam Ehlinger — 67
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 96 (-1)
Nyheim Hines — 79 (-1)
Deon Jackson — 67
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 89
Alec Pierce — 76
Parris Campbell — 72 (+3)
Ashton Dulin — 69
Michael Strachan — 67
Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox — 83 (-1)
Jelani Woods — 73
Kylen Granson — 71
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 96
Braden Smith — 81
Ryan Kelly — 77
Bernhard Raimann — 68
Dennis Kelly — 68
Danny Pinter — 66
Matt Pryor — 65
Will Fries — 64
Wesley French — 62
Luke Tenuta - 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 96
Grover Stewart — 92
Yannick Ngakoue — 82 (-2)
Kwity Paye — 80
Tyquan Lewis — 76
Dayo Odeyingbo — 72 (-1)
Ben Banogu — 69
Eric Johnson — 68
Byron Cowart — 67
Ifeadi Odenigbo — 67
Linebackers
Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97
Bobby Okereke — 82
E.J. Speed — 77 (+1)
Zaire Franklin — 74
Jojo Domann — 64
Grant Stuard — 62
Secondary
Stephon Gilmore — 93
Kenny Moore III — 84 (+1)
Isaiah Rodgers — 77
Julian Blackmon — 76
Rodney Thomas II — 75
Nick Cross — 73
Rodney McCleod — 73
Brandon Facyson — 68
Dallis Flowers — 63
Tony Brown — 63
Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Luke Rhodes — 86
Matt Haack — 82
Chase McLaughlin — 81 (+1)
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Mover
Parris Campbell
Campbell was the most consistent and explosive player on the offense against the Titans and might’ve had his best game as a pro. He was dominant on crossing routes and a vriaety of intermediate routes and looked like a true starting receiver. If he can play like this and cement himself as a #3 receiver in this offense, it would take a lot of pressure off Michael Pittman Jr and open things up for the tight ends and Alec Pierce.
Biggest Dropper
Matt Ryan
Ryan takes a large drop in part because his rating was a little too high to start with, but he also had a terrible game. All season, Ryan has been terrible under pressure. In today’s NFL, you need to be able to play under pressure and make plays outside the pocket, which are things Ryan just can’t do. On top of that, his arm has clearly weakened as he struggles to make throws towards the sidelines. He can play well when given time, but the offensive line has been weak this year so he has really been exposed.
