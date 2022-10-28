Colts News: Shaquille Leonard hoping for Week 8 return

Colts Notebook: Leonard hoping for Week 8 return | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Shaquille Leonard admits sometimes the coaches have to save him from himself, but the three-time All-Pro linebacker is hoping he's cleared to play Sunday against the Commanders.

Shaquille Leonard injury: Colts LB eager to return vs. Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts' All-Pro linebacker has played roughly one half this season because of surgery rehabilitation and injuries.

It’s on Colts’ receivers to ‘catch the (&#@*!) ball'

Colts receivers need to step up and help with Ehlinger taking over as quarterback

Indianapolis Colts' Should See Uptick in RPOs with Sam Ehlinger at Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Colts have a new signal caller in Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the 2022 season. Could we see an uptick in RPO calls with Ehlinger at the helm?

Colts Scouts Take: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

'Shocked' Colts vow to support Ehlinger | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Few players saw Sam Ehlinger's elevation as the starting quarterback coming this week, but the Colts vowed to support the 24-year-old in any way they can.

Colts players open up about Matt Ryan-Sam Ehlinger quarterback situation - The Athletic

Teammates are in shock over the veteran's benching but are in full support of their young new signal-caller.

Indianapolis shocked by Colts QB change from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger

Nearly every Colt expressed surprise at the team's decision, support for Ryan and a desire to rally around Ehlinger.

#Colts QB1 Sam Ehlinger throwing on the run pic.twitter.com/IvoKZDZDL0 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 27, 2022