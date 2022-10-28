Colts Injury Report: QB Ryan, DE Paye And LB Stuard Ruled OUT While CB Moore Is QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 8 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Washington Commanders. Paye has been dealing with an ankle injury the past few weeks and has missed the last two games because of it. With Paye out for Sunday expect defensive end Tyquan Lewis to replace him in the starting line up.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Washington Commanders. Ryan injured his right shoulder against the Titans after being sacked. Ryan was subsequently benched by the team for Sam Ehlinger. Ryan could be the teams back up when healthy but that won’t be this week as Nick Foles will back up Ehlinger with Ryan out due to injury.

Linebacker Grant Stuard has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Washington Commanders. Stuard injured his pectoral against the Tennessee Titans last week and left the hand because of it. Stuard has missed practice all week and with him ruled out expect linebacker Jojo Domann among others to replace him in the special teams line up.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Washington Commanders. Moore was limited at practice today with a finger injury after not appearing on the injury report all week. With Moore’s game day status up in the air the Colts may need to do some reshuffling at the cornerback position with Isaiah Rodgers or Tony Brown manning the nickel position in place of Moore.