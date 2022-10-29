Opposing QB Stat Tracker: Week 8

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

For those of you new to this, I will publish key QB stats each week judging how well the Colts passing game performed. Yes, O-Line, receivers, and play-calling impact these numbers but they are primarily QB measures. I will probably modify the charts throughout the season. ﻿Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view)

NOTE: All references to rankings are of the top 32 QBs by dropbacks through the current week.

With the Carson Wentz injury only being 1 game old, there isn’t much data by which to judge Taylor Heinicke. However, here is a look at what the Washington passing has been so far this year.

The Commanders have faced tougher-than-average passing defenses and implemented a run-first offense (8th opd, 25th edp). A ridiculous amount of pressure (6th pr%) likely was a big factor in a quick time to throw (22nd ttt), however passing depth did not seem to suffer (16th adot).

Accuracy has been poor (shocker); thus, completion depth was on the shorter side (26th cpoe, 23rd ay/c). The receivers have not helped matters much with the 26th-ranked yac over expectation, although accuracy is certainly a part of that too.

Short completions with less than expected yac equals low yardage efficiency (29th ypa) and the 8th highest sack rate doesn’t help matters much, lowering net yardage efficiency even more (30th ny/d).

Turnovers were about average and they managed some passing TDs (16th to%, 10th td%), but passing first down conversions were rare (29th 1st%), which led to overall horrible epa efficiency (30th epa/d, 28th psr).

HOW WELL?

Even though the Commanders beat the Packers, Heinicke’s epa efficiency was about the same as Wentz’s 2022 numbers. However, his ability to throw for first downs was much better.

HOW FAR?

Last week, Heinicke threw shorter passes than Wentz has all year.

TO WHO?

On the year, Curtis Samuel has had more targets than Terry Mclaurin, but last week Heinicke threw to them equally.

HOW ACCURATE?

Accuracy improved to about league average under Heinicke.

HOW FAST?

Quick passes continue to be the trend for Washington, but Heinicke avoided sacks better.

TO WHERE?

This graph is certain to change with a new QB, but they haven’t found much success anywhere on the field.