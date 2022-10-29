5 Questions with Hogs Haven: What Needs To Happen To Get Carson Wentz Back On The Field?

Our Indianapolis Colts are home this weekend to take on the Washington Commanders. Knowing this day was coming, I sat down with someone who only refers to themselves as KyleSmithforGM, of Hogs Haven, SB Nation’s Commanders blog. We swapped questions about the Colts and the Commanders and what follows is what I learned about this week’s enemy. You can check out the answers I gave to this person here.

CS: These two teams see each other once every four years. What is something Colts fans should know about the Commanders on the field that they may not know?

Anonymous Commanders Fan: In many ways, I actually see considerable parallels between the Commanders and Colts. Both teams were largely constructed with the notion that a good team could be built around the quarterback position and a workable QB inserted in order to have success. In reality, that model hasn’t worked for either franchise, and it may cause front office people and coaches to lose jobs in both organizations this offseason. Both teams have fairly solid defenses at this point, though the Colts probably have better-known talents, while Washington probably has a better group of offensive weapons. In terms of quarterback, the general sentiment for Carson Wentz seems to have soured here much faster than it did in Indy.

All of us, literally every single one of us, tried to tell them they wouldn’t like the Carson Wentz experience.

CS: According to DraftKings, the Colts are 3-point favorites this weekend. Is that fair?

ACF: It seems high to me. I’m expecting the Commanders to win this one, something along the lines of 21-10.

CS: What player, offense or defense, has surprised Commanders fans this season?

ACF: I’ll do one on each side of the ball. On offense, Curtis Samuel, who was injured almost all of last year, has been just about as promised when he was first signed. He’s been a versatile weapon in both the passing and rushing game, and has been fun to watch. On defense, Ben St. Juste, a cornerback drafted last season in the third round has grown into his role outside and has already made some big plays this season, essentially usurping William Jackson III’s spot and rendering him obsolete.

CS: If you were designing an offense specifically to beat the Commanders defense, what would it look like?

ACF: Washington’s rush defense is pretty strong, which I think matches up well with the Colts, but if I wanted to try to beat it, I would focus on quick hits to tight ends and slot receivers over the middle of the field, picking on Washington’s linebackers and slot corner in coverage. I would also roll my quarterback out and away from Washington’s pretty substantial defensive tackles.

CS: Do most fans want Dan Snyder to sell the team? Any new Jim Irsay fans in the DC area?

ACF: The fanbase is essentially unanimous in wanting Snyder to sell. That’s not an exaggeration. In a city with lots of reviled personalities, he’s public enemy number one. And yes, Irsay won a ton of goodwill from Washington’s fanbase with his statements at the owners’ meeting. If he leads the charge to unseat Snyder successfully, I’d lobby for an Irsay statue at the new stadium once it’s eventually constructed. His support is sincerely appreciated.

Bonus Question from CS: How can I ensure Carson Wentz plays 70% of the Commanders' offensive snaps this season?

ACF: A number of us, including myself, are prepared to prevent that from happening by almost any means necessary. In my opinion, Wentz should never take another snap with the Commanders

Final Thoughts of the Week

Go Colts.